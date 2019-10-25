Home Nation

Government directs Punjab, Haryana to completely stop stubble burning for next few days

Through satellite technology, 13 districts have been identified as hot spots of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

stubble burning photo

A farmer burns paddy stubbles in a field in a village in Hisar district of Haryana. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expecting a spike in Delhi's air pollution in the coming days, the central government has directed Haryana and Punjab to stop stubble burning completely.

In a press briefing on Friday, Environment Secretary C K Mishra said the next one week is critical for Delhi's air due to the festival of Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

"We have told Punjab and Haryana to completely stop stubble burning at least for the next few critical days.

Next three weeks, especially days between October 26 to November 4, are critical and we are taking care," Mishra said.

Through satellite technology, 13 districts have been identified as hot spots of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

"We have identified hot spots - 13 districts in Punjab and Haryana. Necessary measures like providing farmers the machines to prevent them from burning are required," he said.

When asked whether or not the Haryana government was buying cop residue from farmers as a measure to curb burning, Mishra said only private players were doing so.

"Purchase (of stubble) is only happening in some areas by private entrepreneurs who are using it differently. NTPC, power companies are also buying. But that is not the solution. We have to push for in situ measures," he said.

The secretary also said though air quality is poor, it is not as bad as last year.

"Last year during this time, the air quality was 'severe'. Now it is oscillating between poor and very poor. There is a discernible trend of improvement in the air," he said.

Mishra said during the coming days, the "vigil" of authorities will be intensified to monitor air pollution in the capital.

The air quality in the national capital dropped to season's worst on Friday, with the decreased wind speed leading to accumulation of pollutants and affecting dispersion.

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 315 at 8:30 am on Friday, while it was 311 on Thursday evening.

Most of the places in the national capital recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category, while the situation inched towards "severe" in some areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana stubble burning Punjab stubble burning Delhi air pollution
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp