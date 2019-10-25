Mayawati blames Congress for BSP's abysmal performance in Haryana polls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday termed Congress' "selfishness" as the reason behind her party's defeat in Haryana polls.

The BSP failed to open an account in the recently concluded elections.

"The people of Haryana were also very sad and distressed by the misrule of the BJP government and wanted to get rid of them. But the Congress party greatly publicized the fear of votes division among the public for their selfishness. Due to this, the dedicated voters of BSP did not deter, but other voters definitely get confused,"

However, the BSP chief claimed that her party's vote share in this election was more in comparison to 2014 Haryana Assembly polls.

"The BSP could not win seats in the Haryana Assembly general election this time, although the BSP has received more votes than the previous time," she said in another tweet.

BJP has emerged as a single largest party in Haryana by winning 40 seats followed by Congress which bagged 31 seats.