Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath launches scheme for girl child

A government spokesman said that around 500 girls will benefit from the scheme in every district and a family can avail the benefits for up to two girls.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: On the occasion of Dhanteras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched his ambitious 'Sumangla Kanya Yojna', a scheme for the girl child, in the presence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani here.

The scheme will provide an amount of Rs 15,000 in a phased manner to every family where a girl child is born. The scheme will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,200 crore.

Adityanath said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked for women empowerment and has also taken steps to curb female foeticide which was a blot on society.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 15 lakh, house for Kamlesh Tiwari's family

"We have created an atmosphere of security and safety for women. The women helpline is a step in this direction. We have improved the system for girls in schools and we are providing them books, bags, uniforms, sweaters, shoes and socks," he said.

The Chief Minister said that for the women, the BJP government has launched schemes for toilets, free gas connections and also banned social evils like triple talaq.

Irani said that Uttar Pradesh was celebrating the festival of 'Dhanteras' in a unique manner by launching the 'Sumangla Kanya' scheme.

She said that it was because of perfect coordination between the state and Centre that schemes for women were proving to be beneficial.

"This scheme will enable the celebration of the girl child from the time of her birth," she said.

The 'Sumangla Kanya' scheme has been designed in a way that parents will have to take care of girl child's health and education to avail its benefits.

Funds will be released in six instalments when a girl child completes various stages like vaccination, admission in class 1, 5 and 9 and graduation.

At birth Rs 2,000 will be transferred into account and if a girl has completed all her first-year vaccinations, she will be entitled to another Rs 1,000.

Similarly, if she has taken admission in class 1, she will get Rs 15,000 minus funds that would have been released at birth and completion of first-year vaccinations.

A government spokesman said that around 500 girls will benefit from the scheme in every district and a family can avail the benefits for up to two girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumangla Kanya Yojna Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp