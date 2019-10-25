Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee jogs for 10KM in Darjeeling hills

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee marched five-km downhill from Kurseong to the Mahanadi area and then took the return route uphill.

Published: 25th October 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee went on a 10-km jog along with senior bureaucrats and police officers in north Bengal hill town Kurseong in Darjeeling district on Thursday to raise awareness about environment conservation.

The chief minister, known for her passion for walking whenever she visits places out of the state capital, never misses an opportunity to encourage others around her to walk as much as possible as it helps keep the body fit.

On Friday, Mamata Tweeted: "On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean.’’

On seeing some of those in her entourage tired, Mamata chose to walk some part of the distance. The chief minister taking an evening stroll is a familiar sight in Kolkata. If not possible in outdoor, Mamata walks equal distance using the treadmill at her Kalighat residence. 

"Uphill jogging is a difficult task. I do physical exercise everyday. But neither me nor my body was fit enough to match the chief minister's pace on a steep stretch. Almost none of us, who were accompanying her, was prepared for this session," said an officer of the chief minister's security ring.

He said the chief minister left the circuit house around 6.30 am. "We thought she would take morning walk as usual. But after walking a few metres, she started jogging. We, too, followed her. We jogged matching with her pace for over five km but after that most of us started struggling to follow her. None of us was prepared for the session,’’ he said.

Mamata marched five-km downhill from Kurseong to the Mahanadi area and then took the return route uphill. A large number of local people came forward to have a glimpse of the chief minister during her walk.

Mamata was seen walking alongside her delegation from Rome to St Peter’s Basilica where Mother Teresa was conferred sainthood in September 2016. While visiting London, Bhutan and Singapore, Mamata and her team would often walk.

In Kolkata, one of Mamata’s favourite venues for evening walk used to be Eliot Park in central Kolkata. But she stopped going there since July this year after spotting three snakes baring their fangs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Darjeeling Mamata Banerjee jogging
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp