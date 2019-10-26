Home Nation

Two schools set afire in Kashmir, Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid barred

The youth pelted stones on security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear gas shells. The clashes continued for some time.

Published: 26th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 07:08 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Two government school buildings were set on fire by unknown persons in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday night even as authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for 12th consecutive week since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

 Sources said unknown persons set afire a middle school at Chawalgam. Earlier, another school building in Wadoo was also set aflame and police are investigating the incidents. Meanwhile, Friday congregation was barred at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar drawing protests by youths, who took to roads in Rainawari area and clashed with the police and CRPF men.

The youth pelted stones on security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear gas shells. The clashes continued for some time. Similar clashes were also reported at Habba Kadal area of Srinagar. Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed for the 82nd consecutive day.

Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam Jamia Masjid
