Home Nation

Asiya Andrabi had key role in cinemas' closure in Kashmir Valley: NIA

Andrabi was arrested on June 4 in connection with the terror funding case, which the NIA had registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Valley.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Separatist leader Syeda Asiya Andrabi

Separatist leader Syeda Asiya Andrabi (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi had played a major role in closure of cinemas in Kashmir Valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a charge-sheet filed in the terror funding case.

Andrabi was involved in terror funding and other secession activities since 1987, it said.

"Andrabi started protests and raised slogans against display of pictures of women without burkha in cinema halls. Dukhtaran-e-Millat splashed black ink on pictures of women without burkha," NIA said.

Other militant groups supported her and announced through pamphlets that those who didn't obey the order would be punished with bullets, the NIA added.

By January 1990, all 15 operational cinema halls were shut in Kashmir.

Andrabi's husband Ashiq Hussain Faktoo alias Mohammed Qasim is serving life-term in J&K jail for killing H.N. Wanchoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, the agency said.

On October 4, the NIA filed a second supplementary charge-sheet in the terror funding case under the new Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against J&K Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, founder chief of the J&K Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, All-Party Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Masarat Alam and former legislator Rashid Engineer.

Andrabi had caught public attention in May 2015, when she criticised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for advocating re-opening of cinemas. She had called Salman Khan an Indian agent helping cultural aggression of Kashmir by India and asserted that re-opening of cinemas would be opposed at all costs by her group.

Salman Khan had advocated re-opening of cinemas in the Valley, stating everyone watched movies on television and through pirated CDs, which could be checked with the Valley getting its cinemas back.

Andrabi was arrested on June 4 in connection with the terror funding case, which the NIA had registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Valley.

The agency has arrested several separatist leaders on charges of receiving funds from Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities and stone-pelting in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asiya Andrabi National Investigation Agency Dukhtaran-e-Millat Jammu and Kashmir NIA
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp