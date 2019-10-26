Home Nation

Haryana polls: BJP dumps tainted MLA Gopal Kanda after uproar

Kanda had, on Friday, said he had decided to extend his unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published: 26th October 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda

Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The BJP will not take the support of Haryana Lokhit Party legislator Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, for forming the government in Haryana, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Saturday.

"I want to clarify one thing that the BJP is not going to take the support of Kanda," he told reporters here.

Kanda had, on Friday, said he had decided to extend his unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP came under attack from the Congress after Kanda extended his support to the saffron party.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of doublespeak.

"I think you should look at the statements made by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister and BJP chief) Amit Shah when Gopal Kanda was a minister in Haryana, when we forced him to resign after registration of a case (against him) and also removed him from ministership," he said in Delhi.

In a tweet, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti also cautioned her party, saying taking Kanda's support to form the government in Haryana could hurt the clean image of Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats in a hung Haryana Assembly, beating the Congress, which won 31 seats. Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) one.

Kanda, the Sirsa MLA, was arrested in 2012 for allegedly abetting the suicide of an airhostess, who worked for his now-defunct aviation company.

He was also initially booked for rape, but the charge was dropped when the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the abetment-to-suicide case in 2014.

In 2012, Kanda was Haryana's home minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. He also held the urban bodies, industry and commerce portfolios.

Geetika Sharma, once employed with Kanda's now-defunct MDLR Airlines, was found dead at her Ashok Vihar home in northwest Delhi on August 5, 2012.

In her suicide note, she said she was ending her life due to "harassment" by Kanda and one of his employees. Kanda had denied the charge.

He was booked by the Delhi Police in the case, in which he is currently out on bail.

Six months later, Sharma's mother also allegedly committed suicide and Kanda was again accused of abetting it. Kanda tendered his resignation when the row erupted.

Then in the opposition in Haryana, the BJP had held protests against the controversial politician, demanding his arrest. Kanda, who was earlier associated with the INLD, fought the 2009 Haryana Assembly polls as an Independent and won, after being denied a party ticket.

Later, he extended his support to the Congress when it fell short of majority and was made a minister.

Kanda's rise is well known in his hometown Sirsa, where he was the owner of a shoe shop once. He later joined the real estate business and then dabbled with the aviation sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Assembly election Gopal Kanda
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp