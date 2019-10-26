Home Nation

JJP chief Dushyant's dad Ajay Chautala granted furlough from Tihar

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago.

Published: 26th October 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Chautala, JJP< Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party leader Ajay Chautala. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning, said DG Tihar Jail.

Chautala has been granted furlough for two weeks.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala had on Friday met his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex.

ALSO READ: With JJP backing, BJP stakes claim to form government in Haryana

The BJP on Friday had sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala.

Shah, without hesitation, accepted the offer made by JJP to give Deputy Chief Minister's post to the party which was a major cause for BJP's poor show in the state Assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Khattar elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, swearing-in on October 27

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism.

The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala Dushyant Chautala father Ajay Chautala furlough granted Tihar Jail
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp