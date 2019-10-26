Home Nation

Known for challenging governments, former CBI boss Alok Verma now pleads for retirement benefits

Former CBI boss Alok Verma shot off a letter to the government on July 27 last, requesting it release the final payment of the GPF.

Published: 26th October 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former CBI boss Alok Verma

Former CBI boss Alok Verma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Once seen as the most powerful police boss in the country, Alok Verma, the former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is running from pillar to post, for the past several months, to seek his basic retirement benefits, including the General Provident Fund (GPF). A 1979 batch IPS officer, Verma's entire past service was forfeited when in an unprecedented move, he challenged the government's decision of removing him from coveted post of CBI Director.

A confidential letter of Ministry of Home Affairs (dated October 14), reviewed by the IANS, reveals that the government held back Verma's GPF and other benefits as he went on unauthorised leave, considered a serious breach in government service.

The Home Ministry letter (45020/4/2019/) says: "Verma's matter was examined by the Ministry and it was decided to treat the period of absence of Shri Alok Verma from 11.01.2019 to 31.01.2019 as dies non." In simpler words, the unauthorised leave of Verma is considered as a break in service, depriving him of his retirement benefits.

On Verma's much publicised serial fights with his subordinates in the CBI, which resulted in registration of cross FIRs against two opposing lobbies of officers, the Home Ministry has taken a serious view. On holding back the GPF, the Ministry cited two separate disciplinary proceedings cases against Verma (vide chargesheet 31/01/19 and 18/04/19) which puts him in the dock.

ALSO READ: Former CBI director Alok Verma dismisses media report that claimed he wrote to President alleging 'political witch-hunt'

Verma had reportedly gone out of the way to misuse his office in allegedly registering a false FIR against his subordinate Rakesh Asthana, the then Special Director of the CBI. Asthana had, in turn, accused Verma of diluting a few important cases of corruption.

On the other hand, a lobby of officers close to Verma says that the GPF cannot be held back even if an employee is involved in any controversy or facing any investigation. According to them, GPF is a fund wherein the government employee contributes a certain percentage of his salary and the accumulated amount is paid to the employee at the time of superannuation or retirement.

Sources said that on this ground, Verma shot off a letter to the government on July 27 last, requesting it release the final payment of the GPF.

However the Home Ministry, instead of releasing the payment, sought advice from the Department of Legal Affairs as to whether the GPF be paid to Verma. Instead of a clear cut advice, the Legal Department suggested that in the case, the Home Ministry should consult the Ministry of Labour and Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance). The Home Ministry has now asked the Ministry of Labour and also of Finance to suggest whether the GPF could be paid to Verma.

A senior official in the government told IANS, that as of now, the decision on Verma's case relating to GPF and other benefits were pending with the Ministries concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Verma CBI CBI director Alok Verma
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Srinivas
    Pay gpf. Govt can refuse pension for unsatisfactory service.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp