Proportional berths in new Maharashtra cabinet, says BJP as Shiv Sena harps on 50:50 deal

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the focus shifting to government formation a day after the Assembly election results were declared, the BJP in Maharashtra insisted on adopting the 2014 formula of proportional representation to its allies, but the Shiv Sena refused to yield on their pre-poll 50:50 power-sharing pact.

The Shiv Sena said it expected BJP president Amit Shah to intervene to settle the matter, adding it was adopting a watch and wait approach.

The 2014 formula had offered one cabinet berth for every 12 legislators and a junior minister’s post for every six MLAs. In all, the outgoing Fadnavis government has 43 ministers.In the earlier cabinet, the BJP with 122 seats had 18 ministers, while Sena with 63 MLAs had six and ally RSP had one minister.

By that yardstick, the BJP with 105 seats would now have 17 cabinet slots, leaving five to the Sena, insiders shared.The state BJP core committee earlier met at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis residence on Thursday night to discuss the seat sharing details. Also, Amit Shah spoke to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday morning.

Sources revealed a series of meetings between the two allies are expected after Diwali vacations from Tuesday.Apart from its 50:50 formula, the Shiv Sena is insistent on Uddhav’s heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray being made the deputy chief minister.

Also, the 50:50 pact had envisaged rotational chief ministership, with the Sena getting the first shot at leading the government for two-and-a-half years with its own CM. This, BJP insiders say, is an improbability, since it is the lead partner. However, there were indications that Aaditya as deputy CM to Devendra Fadnavis could be acceptable to the BJP.Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders said a meeting of its newly elected MLAs has been convened in Mumbai on Saturday to formulate its strategy.