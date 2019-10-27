Man tries to kill wife, arrested after son files complaint

By PTI

THANE: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife, police said.

Pramod Kanha Patil, a resident of Balkum here, used to frequently quarrel with his wife Vaijayanthi (38) after coming home drunk, and in one such altercation late Saturday night, he attacked her with a knife used for cutting fish, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"He also attacked one of his sons who came forward to rescue the woman. She suffered severe injuries to the head and hands. On the complaint of his son, we have charged Patil with attempt to murder and have arrested him," the official said.