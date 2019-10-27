Home Nation

Pithoragarh seat litmus test for Trivendra Government in Uttarakhand

The seat was vacated after state cabinet minister Prakash Pant's demise due to lung cancer earlier this year.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:30 AM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Date of by-election of Pithoragarh state legislative seat in Uttarakhand was announced on Friday. The by-election on the vacant seat will be held on November 25, 2019. 

The seat was vacated after state cabinet minister Prakash Pant's demise due to lung cancer earlier this year. The by-elections are termed as a test for state government and it's policies.

Jaswant Singh Rawat, a political commentator from Dehradun said, "The by-elections of the Pithoragarh assembly seat is a question of saving grace for the BJP government. The coveted seat belonged to great statesman Prakash Pant. The results are also going to determine the mood of the people regardIng performance big the state government."

The names are yet to be announced for the seat from the BJP as well as Indian National Congress. 

Prakash Pant defeated Mayukh Mahar of INC in 2017 state assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had travelled to Pithoragarh to address a rally in his support.

TAGS
Pithoragarh bypoll Uttarakhand BJP
