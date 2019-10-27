Uttar Pradesh: Mother, son killed in fire at home

By PTI

BANDA: A woman and her three-year-old son died in a fire at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Sunday.

According to Khakharu police station chief Vijay Kumar Rai, the woman's father has registered a complaint about dowry death against her six in-laws.

Sarita died after a fire engulfed the room of her house in Khaga area on Saturday night. Her son, who sustained burn injuries, was rushed to the community health centre where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Sarita's husband had gone to Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident. Prima facie, short circuit in the illumination bulb series might have caused the fire, according to the police.

The cause of the deaths will be clear after a post-mortem, the officer added.