BJP may go ahead with Maharashtra government formation if impasse continues

In 2014 the BJP had formed a minority government and had managed to clear the first floor test with a voice vote when the NCP had abstained from the house.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP may go ahead with formation of a minority government in Maharashtra if the impasse over government formation extends, a senior BJP leader has said.

In 2014, after contesting elections separately, the BJP had 112 and the Shiv Sena had 63 members. The Shiv Sena had then decided to sit in opposition and joined the government about a month later while settling for much smaller share of power than what it was expecting. Something similar might happen once again, said the BJP leader, who does not want to be identified.

A similar situation may arise this time also and in that case, the Shiv Sena will have to take a clear stand in the assembly against the BJP, which might be political detrimental for the party, said the BJP leader.

The BJP now has 105 while Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs. The Congress has 45 while the NCP has 52 MLAs. Sensing that its bargaining power has increased, the Shiv Sena has staked claim for the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years. While the BJP might be prepared to give a deputy chief minister’s post and a few plum portfolios for its ally, the party has also started exploring other options, the leader said.

The BJP needs support of 40 more MLAs for simple majority. Chief Minister Fadnavis had already claimed that 15 independent MLAs are in touch with the party. Even after securing support of all these MLAs, the party will need at least 25 more MLAs on its side. That would be possible only if a sizable group of MLAs identifies itself separately. NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who had resigned from the party recently, and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, the Thane politician who was once very close to the party leadership but is said to be being sidetracked now, are being eyed by the BJP from that angle, the leader said.

The current assembly will complete its term on November 8. This means that the new house will have to come into existence before November 8. However, if it sensed that getting the Shiv Sena’s support before November 8 is not possible, the option of minority government would be exercised.

For representational purposes
