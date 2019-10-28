Chidambaram taken to AIIMS after he complains of stomach ache, other illness

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who was taken to AIIMS on Monday after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues has been discharged.

Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications.

#UPDATE P Chidambaram was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications. He is now stable and has been discharged. https://t.co/mfO4HXEi3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Sources said Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning and later was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach, the sources added.

Sources at AIIMS said the former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5.40 PM and was examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward.

While those close to Chidambaram said "his condition is not good", ED sources claimed "there was nothing serious".