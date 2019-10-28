Home Nation

Action needed against those who sponsor terror: PM Modi to EU delegation

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border.

Published: 28th October 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Modi, European Union

A delegation of EU MP's met with PM Modi on Monday. (Photo | Twitter/ PIB India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

There should be zero tolerance for terrorism, Modi told the delegation that had called on him ahead of its visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, Modi said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region, it said.

Without naming any country, Modi said urgent action is required against all those who support or sponsor terror activities and use terrorism as a state policy.

The prime minister also highlighted the jump in India's position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63 now.

This is a massive achievement for a country of such enormous size, demography and diversity.

Governance systems are today enabling people to move in an aspirational direction, he said.

Modi also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians.

He mentioned about the success of key programmes of the government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat.

Modi reiterated India's commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target.

He also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation, including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.

The prime minister appreciated the importance the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term.

The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European union delegation European Union EU delegation J&K visit EU delegation PM Modi
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp