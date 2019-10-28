'Hindutva' won't be safe if population control law is not made: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

By ANI

BALLIA(UP): BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh reacted sharply to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal's statement that 'Muslims will continue to produce children'.

Surendra Singh said, "If population control law is not made in India then in next 50 years, 'Hindutva' will not be safe even in India. You can see that in Jammu and Kashmir, security has to be deployed.

Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are being killed in West Bengal and no one is taking action. Wherever BJP is not in ruling, you must have experienced Islamist terrorism and Islamic extremism."