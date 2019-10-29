Home Nation

23 European Union MPs in Kashmir to assess ground situation of state

During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Published: 29th October 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

The EU team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people.

The EU team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.

During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people.

The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir European Union MPs EU delegation
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp