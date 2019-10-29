Army Quick Reaction Teams in position to thwart a Doklam repeat

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army has formed Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) for swift movement to prevent Doklam-like standoffs between neighbours.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity said, “The Army has designated troop units and helipads for quick reinforcement of border forces in case of flare-ups and marked them with exact responsibilities to meet repeat events.”

The Army’s effort at setting up QRT’s received momentum after the 72-day Indian-Chinese standoff, when due to lack of roads and helipads, reinforcements were delayed even as the conflagration along the Line of Control threatened to spill over. “It had hurt us during Doklam when more troops were needed.’ added the officer.

Keeping the 3488 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) in mind, the Army has worked out distances and specific locations from where the troops can converge and the points where formations will be inducted to acclimatize. “The troops needed to be earmarked for faster movement as the terrain is difficult. The current deployment of the troops should be supportive of the advance formations at the borders,” added the officer.

The entire LAC lies at high altitude to super-high altitude ranging from 9000 feet and above. There are places which require three-phase acclimatization before the troops can be operationally deployed. It was also realized that the Chinese side is plateau land making for easier movement. In 2017 the Indian Army had rushed troops to help Bhutan against incursions by Chinese, intent on building an all-weather road up to the Indian border.

The Army headquarters had collected critical feedback from field commanders based on which it has revised its operational priorities and requirements. Significant changes have been made to streamline the decision-making process. The important lessons of ‘Doklam Experience’ were mentioned in the summary report of Indian Army’s biggest restructuring exercise factoring Capability Development and Sustenance’.

