Home Nation

BJP looks for Jat faces as hectic lobbying continues for Haryana cabinet berths

There are 25 Jats MLA in the newly elected Haryana assembly. Of them, nine are from the Congress, five each from the BJP and JJP, one from the INLD and five are independent legislators.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister-designate Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim for forming the next government in the State, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Haryana Chief Minister-designate Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim for forming the next government in the State, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. ( Photo | PTI )

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The Haryana cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state assembly likely to take place next week. There will be 13 cabinet ministers in the new-BJP-JJP alliance government which will have mostly new faces this time as eight sitting ministers lost including Capt Abhimanyu and OP Dhankar, both from the Jat community. The saffron party is zeroing in on Jat faces in the cabinet to win back the support of the community.

It is learnt that hectic lobbying is going on for cabinet berths in the Khattar 2.0 government. The names doing the rounds for the eight cabinet berths which will go to the BJP are six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment and presently state health minister Anil Vij, Banwari Lal, Nirmal Choudhary, Mahaipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla, Kamal Gupta, Ghanshyam Saraf, Subhash Sudha, Kanwar Pal Gujjar speaker of the assembly and the lone woman MLA Seema Trikha.

Gain Chand Gupta is tipped to be the next speaker of the state assembly as he was the chief whip of the party in the present house.

Sources said that that besides eight ministers from the BJP in the state cabinet, two MLAs each from the JJP and the Independents, who had announced unconditional support to the saffron party, will be awarded cabinet berths.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday met senior party leaders in Delhi in order to draw up the list of ministers in his cabinet. The party is trying to maintain a balance of various castes and communities while finalising the list. The final nod will be given by Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda.

Sources said the JJP is expected to get two berths -- one cabinet minister and one minister of state. The names of Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh and Anoop Dhanak are among the probables likely to get ministerial berths.

Among the seven Independents supporting the BJP, late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh Chautala is among the frontrunners for the ministerial post. Earlier, he was in the Congress but left it as he was denied a ticket. Also, BJP rebel Balraj Kundu who won from Mehan might get a cabinet berth. Both are Jats.

Also, a committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and JJP will be set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state legislative assembly. A committee will also be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government."

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said both parties will work together for the welfare of the state and will take decisions collectively.

There are 25 Jats MLA in the newly elected Haryana assembly. Of them, nine are from the Congress, five each from the BJP and JJP, one from the INLD and five are independent legislators.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana cabinet ML Khattar Dushyant Chautala
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp