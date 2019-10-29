ECR arrests 299 men in Bihar for travelling in women's coaches

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: 299 persons were caught in East Central Railway's (ECR) "Operation Dignity" -- a day-long mission to nab the male passengers travelling in compartments reserved for women. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers along with personnel from other wings carried out the operation on Tuesday.

"The male passengers were arrested on the charge of travelling illegally in lady compartments under section 162 of Railway Act", Rajesh Kumar, Chief spokesperson of the ECR zone said. He added that the operation will continue in the days to come.

The RPF presently escorts over 150 trains originating from different locations of the railway zone. Headquartered at Hajipur, ECR has five divisions at Sonepur, Dhanbad, Samastipur, Mughalsarai and Danapur.

Female police officers frequently visit the lady compartments in many important trains and RPF stands guard near the doors of the women's coach whenever trains halt at stations.

There is also a plan to install CCTV cameras inside the lady coaches in trains,which ferry huge number of lady passangers on daily basis.