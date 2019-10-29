Home Nation

Gorakhpur infant deaths: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA offers job to doctor Kafeel Khan

If the UP government is not giving him justice, then the MP government is ready to take in such a good child specialist, Congress MLA Arif Masood said.

Published: 29th October 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:19 PM

Dr Kafeel Khan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A Congress MLA on Tuesday said he and his senior colleague Digvijaya Singh have offered a job on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the party to Dr Kafeel Khan who was arrested after the death of over 60 children in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in 2017.

The tragedy at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, which shook the nation and made headlines worldwide, began with the death of 30 children in the night of August 10 that year, followed by 34 more deaths in the days to follow.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress MLA Arif Masood said, "When I met him (Dr Khan) I felt sorry for him. I had a talk with Digvijayaji on the issue. I and Digvijaya Singhji have offered him a job. Dr Kafeel also met Digvijayaji. He has met our leader Rahul Gandhiji as well. "

"If the UP government is not giving him justice, then the MP government is ready to take in such a good child specialist," Masood added.

Khan, who was arrested following the tragedy, was given a clean chit in an Uttar Pradesh government inquiry, the report of which was released late last month.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said he was in Bhopal for a holiday along with his family.

TAGS
kafeel Khan Gorakhpur infants death Madhya Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh
