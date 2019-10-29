Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir​ announces Rs 30 lakh reward for info on three Hizbul militants

The poster which with the photos of the three militants says that identity of the informant shall be kept secret.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

Posters have been put up by the police in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir asking people to provide information leading to the arrest of three "active militants" against a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh.

Mohammad Amin alias Jehangir Saroori and his two accomplices, Riyaz Ahmad alias Hazari and Mudassir Hussain, have been instrumental in reviving militancy in the region.

"All the three are local militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen led by Jehangir Saroori," Harmeet Singh Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar told IANS.

"They are active in the jungles of the area," he said.

The poster which with the photos of the three militants says that identity of the informant shall be kept secret.

Two mobile phone numbers have been given out for giving the information to the police.

The Chenab valley in the Jammu region was a hub of militancy in the early nineties, but it was totally curbed and the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar were declared terrorism-free a decade back.

Militancy, however, showed signs of revival in the area after senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were attacked outside their house in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, while RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard were killed near the district hospital on April 9.

"Jehangir Saroori and his men masterminded the killings," SSP Harmeet Singh said.

The posters calling for the militants' capture are an indication that the police want to prevent any resurgence of militancy in a region which has remained largely peaceful for over a decade now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul militants Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp