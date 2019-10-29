Home Nation

PDP delegation denied permission to meet Mehbooba Mufti

The administration had earlier given permission to a delegation of PDP leaders to meet Mufti, but the party deferred the proposed visit following serious differences within its camp.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that the administration had denied permission to its delegation to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti, currently under detention in Srinagar.

On Monday, the PDP leadership in Jammu had forwarded a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar seeking permission afresh to meet the detained leader on October 30.

The administration had earlier given permission to a delegation of PDP leaders to meet the former chief minister, but the party deferred the proposed visit following serious differences within its camp over the visit.

ALSO READ | Clashes, shutdown as Union delegation reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

"A request by PDP leaders to meet party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been turned down by the administration," senior party leader and former legislator Ved Mahajan said.

He said there was no official response to the party's communication.

"We have though been unofficially told that permission at this stage will not be granted," he added.

Mehbooba, along with other prominent mainstream leaders in Kashmir Valley, have been under detention since August 5 when the Centre announced its decisions to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union Territories.

On October 6, the PDP announced that it had got permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit Mehbooba, but within hours deferred the visit after several senior leaders came out in open and challenged the authority of those who had sought permission from the administration at that time.

They targeted Mahajan, who was in the forefront at that time as well, for "sidelining" them while taking such an important decision.

They also accused Mahajan and others of following the footsteps of the National Conference, a delegation of which had visited Srinagar and met detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah October 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP delegation
India Matters
Centre planning ‘amnesty’ scheme for unaccounted gold to check black money
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp