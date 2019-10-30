WATCH | As woman guard faints at event, President Ram Nath Kovind goes to enquire

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday stepped down from the stage to enquire from a woman security guard about her condition after she fainted at a event he was attending.

The President was attending the first National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards when the incident took place.

#WATCH A woman security personnel deputed at National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event collapsed during playing of National Anthem, today.President Kovind, FM Nirmala Sitharaman & MoS Finance Anurag Thakur came down the stage to inquire about her health. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HUSvzkizHu — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur, who were also attending the programme, accompanied Kovind as he came down from the stage.

Photos of the incident showed the President patting the woman security guard, who had recovered by then, and talking to her, before leaving the venue.