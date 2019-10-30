Home Nation

BJP minister sings Hindi song on 'strange bond' with Shiv Sena

Reciting the opening lines of a song from Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sudhir Mungantiwar said the 'Mahayuti' will form the next government in the state.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar along with CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the Shiv Sena still playing hardball on sharing power in Maharashtra, a BJP minister on Wednesday recited the opening lines of a popular Hindi film song to highlight the "strange bond" between the two parties.

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) of BJP, Sena and other parties will form the next government in the state.

"Tere mere beech mein, kaisa hai yeh bandhan anjaana, maine nahi jaana, tune nahi jaana (What kind of strange bond is this between us, I don't know about it, you don't know about it)," Mungantiwar said, reciting the opening lines of a song from the 1981 Hindi romantic tragedy Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

"People across the state have voted for development and progress. We need to understand this mandate given by the people," he said.

Come what may, the Mahayuti of BJP, Sena and other parties will form the next government in the state, he added.

The Sena has been unrelenting so far on its demand for rotation of the CM's post between the two allies.

BJP MLAs met to elect Devendra Fadnavis as their leader, a formality before he is sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time.

"There should be no speculation. We had said the government will be formed by the Mahayuti," Fadnavis said after the election.

There was talk that the BJP may offer the Deputy CM's post and more portfolios in Maharashtra and at the Centre to the bickering ally but these won't include top portfolios like Home, Finance and Revenue.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over rotational chief ministership.

The Sena is pushing for a commitment - that too, in writing - that it would get the post of chief minister for half the term under the 50-50 formula.

The BJP has been opposed to the proposal.

The Sena has claimed that the BJP is reneging on its promise of equal partnership made before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Sena camp points to a February Press conference in which Fadnavis said, "We have decided equal sharing of posts and responsibilities once we come to power again."

Fadnavis has said the Shiv Sena was not promised rotational chief ministership.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudhir Mungantiwar Tere Mere beech main
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp