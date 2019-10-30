Home Nation

Boost for DRDO’s Air Independent Propulsion system as land-based prototype successfully operated

The DRDO programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity, added MoD

Published: 30th October 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Navy Chief and DRDO Chairman witnessing the AIP System (Photo Courtesy: DRDO)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DRDO’s AIP (Air Independent Propulsion) system got a boost with the operation of the land-based prototype on Wednesday. The operation of the Fuel cell-based AIP was conducted at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory in Ambernath, Maharashtra in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh

“AIP has a force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds,” Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its communique said.

Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the breakthrough accomplishments achieved in this programme and said, “The programme is of great value to the nation and Indian Navy in particular.” Chief urged DRDO and Indian Navy to continue the partnership to meet the timelines set for short and long-term goals.

Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies. The DRDO programme to build a fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity, added MoD

Also, present during the operation of the land-based prototype engineered to the form-and-fit of a submarine was Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G. Satheesh Reddy.

The DRDO Chairman assured that all efforts will be made to meet the performance standards and timelines of the programme so that induction of DRDO AIP into operational Submarines could be achieved as per Indian Navy schedule.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (West), Chief of Material Indian Navy, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), Director General (Armament & Combat Engineering Systems), Director (Naval Materials Research Laboratory) and Directors of participating laboratories were present on the occasion.
 

