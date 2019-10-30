EU delegation J&K visit: Centre may next invite them to parliament to speak in favour of govt, says Chidambaram

Home Nation

Published: 30th October 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram arrives to appear before the ED office at Khan Market in Delhi on October 30, 2019

P Chidambaram at the ED office at Khan Market. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till November 13, took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

"Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

READ| Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror: EU delegation in Kashmir

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government.

Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?" On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

