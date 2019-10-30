Home Nation

Fresh summonses issued to Congress leader Shivakumar's wife, mother: ED tells HC

The counsel for Shivakumar's wife Usha and mother Gowaramma (85) claimed before the court that they have not received the summonses.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has issued fresh summonses to the wife and the mother of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is facing prosecution in a money-laundering case.

However, the counsel for Shivakumar's wife Usha and mother Gowaramma (85) claimed before the court that they have not received the summonses.

Justice Brijesh Sethi listed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Central Government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, told the court that the agency has issued fresh summonses to the two women.

The summonses were returnable on October 31.

The court was hearing separate pleas by the two women challenging the summonses which were earlier issued to them by the ED in the money laundering case.

The agency had told the court that the earlier summonses were not in existence and fresh ones will be issued as the investigation is still going on.

The ED had summoned Gowramma and Usha to appear before it on October 15 and 17 respectively.

Gowaramma's counsel had said whenever the ED will issue summons to her, it has to comply with the provision of the CrPC that a girl below 15 years of age and a woman of over 65 years cannot be called to a police station.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was arrested by the ED on September 3 under the PMLA.

Shivakumar, who was lodged in Tihar jail, was granted bail by the high court on October 23.

He had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail.

The ED had in September last year registered the money-laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi -- and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of indulging in transactions involving huge amounts of unaccounted money on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dk Shivakumar money laundering case ED summonses
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp