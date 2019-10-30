Home Nation

SC verdict on Ayodhya case should be accepted wholeheartedly by everyone: RSS

RSS appealed for peace to be maintained in the country once the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The impending Supreme Court decision on the Ayodhya case should be accepted wholeheartedly by everyone, the RSS said on Wednesday, stating that it is everybody's responsibility to ensure that harmony is maintained in the country whatever be the judgement.

In its tweets, the Hindutva organisation said the issue arising out of the Supreme Court verdict, which is expected before November 17 when the Chief Justice retires, is being discussed in the two-day meeting of its senior functionaries in the national capital.

This meeting was earlier scheduled to be held with a conclave, between October 30-November 5, of RSS 'pracharaks' in Haridwar.

ALSO READ | RSS cancels all November events ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Though the pracharaks' meeting has been adjourned, the meeting of its senior functionaries has been shifted to Delhi, it added.

"The Supreme Court decision on the issue of temple construction on the birthplace of Shri Ram is expected in the coming days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it wholeheartedly. It is everybody's responsibility to ensure that social harmony is maintained across the country. The meeting is also discussing the issue," the RSS publicity head Arun Kumar said.

The RSS statement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

He described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya case RSS Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya land dispute case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp