Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat files assault complaint against sister, brother-in-law

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Adampur in the recent Haryana Assembly election.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH : Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Adampur in the recent Haryana Assembly election, has filed a police complaint against her sister and brother-in-law alleging that she was assaulted and threatened by the duo, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint by Phogat, 40, who alleged that the incident occurred on October 28 evening when they were visiting her parental house in Bhunthan Kalan village in Fatehabad in Haryana. Sonali alleged that she was roughed up by her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman and both of them also threatened her after the two sides had a verbal duel over some matter.

“Acting on her complaint, we registered a case of simple assault and criminal intimidation and booked her sister and brother-in-law,” SHO, Police Station, Sadar, Fatehabad, Inspector Prahlad said.

