West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemn killings of labourers in Kashmir

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killings of five workers from the state's Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending his condolences, Governor Dhankhar appealed to the state government and NGOs to help the kin of the deceased.

@MamataOfficial. In deep pain and sadness I condemn the wanton killing by terrorists in J & K of Five workers from Murshidabad. This cowardly and dastardly act is by enemies of humanity We need to shun violence. Appeal to Government and NGOs to extend help to bereaved families. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 29, 2019

Expressing her shock and grief, Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted that all help will be extended to the families of the deceased.

We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 29, 2019

Five labourers Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.