West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemn killings of labourers in Kashmir

Published: 30th October 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killings of five workers from the state's Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending his condolences, Governor Dhankhar appealed to the state government and NGOs to help the kin of the deceased.

Expressing her shock and grief, Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted that all help will be extended to the families of the deceased.

Five labourers Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

