Home Nation

Bela Bhatia, Anand Teltumbde among Indian activists targeted by Israeli spyware on WhatsApp

Although WhatsApp didn't reveal the names, many of the victims came forward saying they were informed that they had been targeted. 

Published: 31st October 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)

By Online Desk

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped spies of these entities hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

While the messaging giant didn't disclose the details or the number of people affected in India, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "Indian users were among those contacted by us this week."

Although WhatsApp didn't reveal the names, many of the victims came forward saying they were informed that they had been targeted. 

Here's a list of activists known to have been affected by the spyware:

Nihal Singh Rathod​

Nihal Singh Rathod, a human rights lawyer, is representing several of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. 

Based in Nagpur, Rathod received a communication from John Scot-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto which is investigating the case, alerting him about the surveillance on October 14.

He was informed by the researcher that his phone was infected by spyware and his number was on the list of phones that were compromised.

Rathod started receiving suspicious WhatsApp calls in 2018. "The calls were from international numbers. I was receiving emails related to my cases with zip files attached but nothing would appear when I clicked on them. The researcher said that was also a modus operandi to transfer malware into my computer to keep track of my activities," said Rathod to newslaundry.com.

Bela Bhatia

Bela Bhatia is a human rights activist based in Bastar in Chhattisgarh. She has been accused of being a 'Naxal sympathiser' for advocating Adivasi rights.

Bhatia said Citizen Lab advised her to change her phone and told her that she had been a target because of her work, as had other human rights activists and lawyers. “He [Citizen Lab member] clearly told me, ‘It is your own government which is doing this [surveillance]’,” Bhatia told Scroll.

Sidhant Sibal 

Sidhant Sibal is the principal diplomatic and defence correspondent for Wion TV channel. Wion News confirmed in a tweet that Sibal's phone was targeted.

Anand Teltumbde

Anand Teltumbde, professor, writer and civil rights activist, received a call from Citizen Lab 10 days ago. Teltumbde was arrested last year, reportedly for his involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Shubhranshu Choudhary 

Shubhranshu Choudhary is a former TV and radio producer for BBC's South Asia bureau. Eight years ago, he launched India's first community radio on mobile phone, CGnet Swara, which enable people in Chhattisgarh to report and listen to local stories. He suspects that he was targeted for his work in Chhattisgarh.

"Some weeks ago, I got a few missed calls. When I called back, they told me they were from Citizen Lab. I inquired about them from my contacts in digital security and they told me Citizen Lab was genuine and serious," Choudhary said. "I was told by Citizen Lab that using an Israeli spyware, phones were breached and that my number was on the list. Later, I received a message from WhatsApp regarding the same," Chaudhary said to newslaundry.com.

Other activists who came forward are Degree Prasad Chouhan, Rupali Jadhav and Shalini Gera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Israeli spyware Pegasus NSO Group Bela Bhatia Anand Teltumbde
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp