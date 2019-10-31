Home Nation

Bifurcation won’t benefit Ladakh, most assets in Jammu & Kashmir

With most of the state’s physical assets located in Jammu & Kashmir regions, Ladakh won’t be able to gain much in capital assets (dams, power projects) as they will remain where they are.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation.

Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation. (Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The bifurcation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is not likely to benefit the latter much, said sources in the government familiar with the procedure of how assets will be distributed between the two UTs. Officials also confirmed that Leh will be made the capital of Ladakh considering "sentiments of Ladakhi people".

With most of the state’s physical assets located in Jammu & Kashmir regions, Ladakh won’t be able to gain much in capital assets (dams, power projects) as they will remain where they are, sources said.  The erstwhile J&K has quite a few hydro-power plants. And whatever power plants are located in the regions of Ladakh and J&K, they will remain there.

But suppose J&K needs power supply from plants in Ladakh because Jammu & Kashmir is more populous, it will have to pay Ladakh for the same,” explained a senior government functionary. At present, the state where a power plant is located gets a 12 per cent royalty on sales. Ladakh, however, is likely to get a few physical assets located outside Jammu & Kashmir. The former state has six properties in Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai, which will be divided between the two union territories, sources said. 

These include the Kashmir House on Delhi’s Prithviraj Road and J&K House in Chanakyapuri. Sources in the Jammu & Kashmir government said a three-member advisory committee, constituted by the Centre on September 9 to divide the assets and liabilities between the two UTs, is currently looking into the issue. The committee, headed by former defence secretary Sanjay Mitra, has been given six months to submit its report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation Kashmir clampdown Article 370 Ladakh region Kashmir resources Ladakh resources
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp