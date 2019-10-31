Congress to rope in more parties for agitation against Centre

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by the results of Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress has made plans to corner the central government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament by focussing on economic issues, and roping in other opposition parties to intensify the attack.

The party has planned to build a counter-narrative on the economic slowdown against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's hypernationalism and is in talks with other opposition parties to put an united front. Congress president Sonia Gandhi would be soon meeting leaders of the opposition parties to build a consensus. The Congress has planned a joint opposition rally in last week of November in Delhi.

ALSO READ| Opposition meeting to corner government on slowdown and job crisis

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The Congress Party has decided to hold nationwide protests between November 5-15 against the misrule of the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre, with special focus on the adverse impact of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, current economic crisis, mounting unemployment, spiralling price rise, collapse of the banking system, heavy loss of jobs in public and private sectors, omnipresent farm distress."

The party will hold 35 press confrences accross the country to be addressed by the senior leaders starting from November 1-8. Sonia Gandhi has also called meeting of the party General Secretaries and all State In-charge on Saturday to take stock of the preparations.

ALSO READ| Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal: Letter to Sonia Gandhi triggers confusion

However, Rahul Gandhi may not be present during the agitation. Party leader Randeep Surjewala has clarified that he is abroad and would return to join the public rally in Delhi.