Home Nation

EU delegation visit: Little-known think tank behind MEPs invite to India?

According to Thomas Zdechovsky, one of the MEPs whose name is part of the team that visited Kashmir on the invite by Indian-origin Madi Sharma, the MEPs were invited by the IINS.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tomas Zdechovsky, Member of the European Parliament with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Tomas Zdechovsky, Member of the European Parliament with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The European Parliament members who visited Kashmir in their "unofficial capacity", were reportedly invited by the International Institute for Non-aligned Studies, which has a Delhi address.

The International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies (IINS), which calls itself a think-tank for the Non-Aligned Movement, cites its head office address on the website as "A-2/59, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi 110029, India."

ALSO READ: Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, say members of EU delegation after J&K visit

Its Twitter account is @iinsNAM and its email address is iins@iins.org.

According to Thomas Zdechovsky, one of the MEPs whose name is part of the team that visited Kashmir on the invite by Indian-origin Madi Sharma, the MEPs were invited by the IINS.

Articles tweeted by @iinsNAM are written by its staff, and published by the little-known New Delhi Times, which is a part of the Srivastava Group.

The address of New Delhi Times too is "A-2/59, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi 110029, India".

New Delhi Times says about itself: "New Delhi Times is a part of Srivastava Group, started under the leadership of Dr G.N. Srivastava in 1995, with the purpose of providing real news in Hindi and English from the capital of India to the world.

"Our website provides a glimpse of news updates from all over the world. The website is useful to professionals, students, researchers and the common man. It covers a variety of topics ranging from politics to the economy, foreign policy to investment and sports to culture."

The team at New Delhi Times comprises of "Dr. (Mrs) Pramila Srivastava, Chairperson, Twitter: @PramilaBK; Dr. Ankit Srivastava, Editor-in-Chief, Twitter: @AnkitNDT; Sujay Dhawan, Editor, Himanshu Sharma, Editor, Pawan Kumar, Editor."

Zdechovsky, in a statement, said: "My schedule and also flights to India were different from the rest of the delegation and I didn't visited Kashmir (sic). A crucial part for me was meeting with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi which I was supposed to have already in August, but the meeting then was cancelled at that time because Mr Modi had to urgently travel to Iran because there was a hijacked boat with many Indians on the board.

ALSO READ: Opposition slams Centre over EU delegation visit to Jammu and Kashmir

"The meetings with other officials now were just held around the same time.

To my knowledge, the other MEPs were invited by the International Institute for Non-aligned Studies but I am not aware about the particular arrangements with the other MEPs.

I have always supported an open dialogue with India. Among the topics which I discussed with officials during my visit was economic cooperation, innovations, the situation in healthcare or fighting poverty."

His spokesperson Jitka Fialova said: "I would add just the fact, that Mr Zdechovsky is a member of centric European peoples party, whose members are also Angela Merkel, J.C. Juncker or Ursula von der Leyen."

Later, she posted a clarification from the MEP: "Sorry for sending you misleading information, the trip in August was cancelled from another reason, I, unfortunately, mixed more things together. Sorry for this."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IINS Thomas Zdechovsky kashmir Kashmir EU delegation EU delegation india
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp