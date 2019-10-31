Manipur separatist duo Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh booked

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two separatist leaders from Manipur, who had on Tuesday announced the launch of “Manipur government-in-exile” in London, have been booked.

Confirming that a case against the duo – Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh – has been registered with the police for “waging a war against the state (Manipur)”, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government would recommend a probe by the National Investigation Agency.

The two separatist leaders had claimed they were representing Manipur’s titular king, Leishemba Sanajaoba, on the formal launch of the government-in-exile “The Manipur State Council”. The king, however, distanced himself from the London announcement.

Yambem Biren claimed he was the “Chief Minister of Manipur State Council” and Narengbam Samarjit the “Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council”.