Ramdas Athawale bats for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM

Published: 31st October 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The four smaller allies of the saffron alliance on Thursday expressed confidence in the leadership of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale who addressed a press conference on behalf of these smaller parties said that the state needs a good chief minister that will complete the tenure of five years.

“What one wants now is a chief minister who will complete his term of five years successfully. BJP, the senior partner in the alliance has chosen Devendra Fadnavis as their legislative party leader. We all support him,” Athawale said.

Athawale, who demanded four cabinet berths for the four alliance partners, said that the Shiv Sena is certainly softening its stand and that the government should be formed soon as the people have given the mandate to the grand alliance.

Athawale’s RPI (A), Mahadeo Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaja Party (RSP), Sadabhau Khot’s Rayat Krantikari Party (RKP) and Vinayak Mete’s Swabhiman Party are the four parties whose candidates had contested 14 assembly seats on BJP’s Lotus symbol. All of them have at least one member each in the assembly and have demanded one cabinet berth each even as the Sena-BJP tangle is yet to be resolved.

While raising the demand for cabinet berths, Athawale also said that he is hopeful that the Shiv Sena would change its stand and the government would be formed in the state very soon.

While the Shiv Sena is firm on its 50:50 demand, the BJP is learnt to have extended an offer of 13 cabinet berths to them. The offer is justified as the smaller allies too should get their share of the power, Athawale said
 

Ramdas Athawale Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Shiv Sena
