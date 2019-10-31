Home Nation

Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats in Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

According to a report, BJP has proposed a 13-26 formula to Shiv Sena, giving 13 portfolios to Shiv Sena MLAs and keeping 26 for its own MLAs.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Commenting on the ongoing portfolio negotiations between his party and the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats.

"We are still to discuss all these things but what I can say is Shiv Sena deserves more than 13 seats," he said while speaking to ANI.

He also informed that the meeting between top BJP and Sena leaders is likely to take place later in the day. "Everything will be clear after the meeting and we will form the government before November 5".

"It is just a matter of 30 minutes and we will sort out everything and form government," he added.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

