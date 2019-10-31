Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders including BS Hooda also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal here.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.