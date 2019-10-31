Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray dismayed by Fadnavis' 'no 50-50 promise' remark

Thackeray stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| Twitter/@OfficeofUT)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed `disappointment' over chief minister Devendra Fadnvais' statement that the BJP had not promised `fifty-fifty' formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, sources said.

Sena MLAs met at the party headquarters here and elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of its legislature wing.

ALSO READ | Equal sharing deal can not exclude Maharashtra chief minister post: Sena mouthpiece

Sources said that the Sena chief, who was present at the meeting, expressed disappointment over Fadnavis's comment that no fifty-fifty formula -- denoting equal sharing of power -- was promised to the Sena.

Thackeray, sources said, also stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM post tussle: BJP hopeful that ‘Devendra Fadnavis will deal with Shiv Sena’

The Sena chief also told his party's legislators that the BJP so far has not offered any power-sharing formula for government formation, the sources added.

The two saffron allies have not been able to work out the power-sharing arrangement despite getting a clear majority in the state elections, the results of which were announced on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray uddhav 50 50 formula Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp