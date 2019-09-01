Assam NRC final list: Errors galore, families ripped apart

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two sisters who submitted the same document to the authorities of NRC to get their names included have been treated differently: one has been included, but the other is excluded. This is not an isolated case.

There are reports of hundreds of cases where some members of a family were included, but the others were not.

Mukul Bose and her sister Shefali Baidya had submitted the land documents of their father. Shefali made it to the list, but Mukul did not. The sisters were born in Bamunpara in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Road. They came to Assam after their marriage. Mukul was married in Guwahati and Shefali in Lower Assam’s Bongaigaon.

Out: Mukul Bose (L) | In: Sister

Shefali Baidya (R)

It’s not just the common man, the lawmakers too have suffered. Ananta Kumar Malo, the sitting South Abhayapuri MLA from opposition AIUDF, and his son were among those left out. Similarly, the daughter of Congress’s Dalgaon MLA Ilias Ali was also excluded.

Former AIUDF MLA Ataur Rahman Majharbhuyan has been also excluded along with his only son and one of four daughters. “I used self legacy. If someone uses self legacy, he does not need to give any other evidence. My children used my legacy. Surprisingly, my three daughters made it to the list but my only son and one daughter were excluded,” the politician said.

“This is illegal. Nowhere in the world has the law divided families like this,” an infuriated Majharbhuyan, who hails from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, said.

Kargil war veteran and retired Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah, who spent a few days in detention in May this year after being declared a ‘foreigner’ by a foreigners tribunal, was excluded from the updated list. His two daughters and a son were reportedly not included in the list, while his wife’s name was in the NRC.