Home Nation

BJP MP Arjun Singh suffers head injuries during clash, accuses Bengal cops of baton charging him

The MP, wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head, said that Verma led a police contingent which attacked a "peaceful" protest by the BJP over the capture of its party office.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Arjun Singh suffers head injuries during clash. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh was injured during a protest after Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly captured a party office on Sunday morning in Barrackpore. Singh was taken to a local hospital where he was treated with eight stitches on his head. The MP, who defected from the Trinamool Congress and had secured victory from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, alleged the police personnel led by the commissioner of police of Barrackpore commissionerate hit him with a stick. 

“First, I was attacked and my car was vandalised at Shyamnagar by Trinamool men. I was staging a sit-in demonstration and the police attacked us without any provocation,’’ alleged Singh.
The Trinamool and the BJP fought a series of battle in the Lok Sabha constituency area since the election results were announced. The trouble on Sunday began when Singh rushed to Shyamnagar to take control of a party office after he heard that Trinamool supporters had captured it. Singh and his men took 
control of the party office and pulled down all of Trinamool’s festoons.

The recapture of the party office triggered a confrontation between the supporters of both parties. Singh’s vehicle was vandalised allegedly by Trinamool supporters. The same party office had been taken over by the BJP workers after the Trinamool failed to retain Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat and Singh won.
As the news of the attack on Singh spread, BJP supporters put up a roadblock at adjoining Jagaddal area. The MP, too, joined the demonstration. A large contingent of police force, led by commissioner of police Manoj Verma rushed to the spot.

“The demonstrators blocked an arterial thoroughfare. We requested them to free the road but they did not pay any heed. We had to apply force to restore normalcy in the area,’’ said Verma. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Singh BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp