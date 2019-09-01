Home Nation

Laddu crisis: Chhattisgarh University forms panel to probe taste of served sweet

Published: 01st September 2019 04:25 PM

Image of Laddus used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Ravi Choudhary/ EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s oldest institution of higher education goes beyond its role of teaching and learning to investigate the taste of food items (Laddu sweets) supplied and consumed in the premises of the university.
 
A four-member committee has been constituted by Raipur-based Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University, founded in 1964, to probe into the taste of the ‘Laddu’ served and distributed among the faculty members and the students during the Independence Day and on August 2, which happens to be birth anniversary of Pt Ravi Shankar, the first chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. 

The probe by the panel will reportedly inquire into various aspects including the size of laddu, quality, quantity and behaviour of staff of caterer among other things.
 
If the university sources are to be believed, there is as such no complaint regarding the laddu served in the university, so the move has come as a surprise to many.
  
When contacted some senior academicians stated that since they have not consumed laddu, they can’t comment anything on it.
 
“When all laddus were eaten the same day, on what criteria the probe will move ahead. Will it be based on merely questioning those who consumed it and later get a report prepared?,” asked a senior professor, who stated he didn’t taste any laddu on the given days.
 
However, the university administration claimed that the inquiry is routine one and intended to ensure improvement in the quality of foods served and the initiative is not just restricted to laddus distributed during the two occasions.
 
The committee will offer an opinion on the “satisfactory” services of the company engaged on contract as the caterer. The probe team might also look into the food stuffs supplied during the other major events in the academic year, it was told. 

