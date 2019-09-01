Home Nation

Despite ease in restrictions, normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir

The officials said that the situation remained peaceful across the valley on Saturday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

A Kashmiri man carries a child on his shoulders at a closed market area in Srinagar, Saturday, August 31, 2019. | AP

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday even as restrictions were eased in 11 more police station areas of the valley, officials said.

Now, 82 out of the 105 police station areas have no restrictions, they said.

Landline telephone services in 29 exchanges have been made functional in addition to the 47 already in operation, however, the services continue to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

On Friday strict restrictions on the movement of people were reimposed across the valley in view of the apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers.

Only ambulances and emergency cases were allowed to move.

The restrictions were lifted in most areas on Saturday morning.

However, the officials said, normal life remained affected across the valley for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday as markets remained shut, while public transport was off the roads.

Private cars were plying in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley and some vendors have set up a stall in few areas in the civil lines of the city, they added.

They said restrictions and barricades have been removed from most areas of the valley, but deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

Mobile services and internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet, have not been restored after being snapped on August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.

