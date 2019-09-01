Home Nation

Get over politicking about economy and acknowledge 'slowdown': Priyanka Gandhi tells govt

Sitharaman, when asked by reporters as to whether there was any slowdown in the economy, had said the government was responding to it sectorally, based on their requirement.

Published: 01st September 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:08 PM

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not acknowledging that there was a "slowdown", saying she needs to get over "politicking" about the state of the economy and come clean with the people of India.

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came after Sitharaman, when asked by reporters as to whether there was any slowdown in the economy, said the government was responding to it sectorally, based on their requirement.

"Every sector of the Indian economy, when it approaches us, we hear them out for solutions that they want and we respond to it," Sitharaman said.

ALSO READ | State of economy deeply worrying: Manmohan Singh

Hitting out at Sitharaman, Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said: "Does the government accept that there is a slowdown or not? The FM needs to get over politicking about the state of our economy and come clean with the people of India."

"How do they plan to resolve the massive problem they have created if they aren't even ready to acknowledge it?" the Congress general secretary asked.

India's economic growth on Friday slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

ALSO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman gets thumbs up on steps to combat economic slowdown

Having lost the tag of the world's fastest-growing economy earlier this year, India's GDP growth was behind China's 6.2 per cent in April-June, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, Asia's third-largest economy, slumped by larger than expected 5 per cent in April-June, the slowest pace since January-March 2013.

The growth stood at 5.8 per cent in January-March of 2019 and 8 per cent of April-June 2018, according to official data released on Friday.

 

