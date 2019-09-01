Home Nation

I won because in last five years I never treated Amethi citizens as vote bank: Smriti Irani at Devi Award

Union minister Smriti Irani said that the votes she got as runner up candidate in 2014 was a sign that the people in Amethi needed help.

Published: 01st September 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani during 'Devi Awards' presentation programme in Kolkata.

Union Minister Smriti Irani during 'Devi Awards' presentation programme in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated former Congress president and three-term Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha elections, said she saw there "some people picking up grain from mud to eat" in 2014.

She said the number of votes she got as runner up candidate in 2014 was a sign to her that the people in Amethi needed help.

"I don't find it funny when it comes to Amethi. I saw some people picking up grains from mud to eat in Amethi in 2014," said Irani on Saturday, talking of her experiences as Lok Sabha candidate for the seat she had been tending since 2014 despite having lost it then.

"When people go without food and you, as a political leader stand on their shoulders and become prime minister, it is not an aspect I take comfort in," she said during a question-answer session at a function held here for the distribution of Devi Award, instituted by the New Indian Express group in collaboration with the ASSOCHAM.

Irani was asked for her reasons behind winning from Amethi despite having lost from there five years ago.

Attributing her victory to the signs she got by over three lakh votes that she secured in Amethi in 2014 elections, Irani said, "The number of votes I polled in 2014 was a sign for me that people needed help. I did not want to leave them alone," she said.

"I did not stay back to win, I stayed back to keep my word," she said, adding, "I won possibly because in five years I never treated Amethi citizens as my vote bank.

I actually associated myself with them either as a colleague or a family member. She said she feels passionate about finding solutions to the challenges faced by 25 lakh citizens of Amethi.

Stating this is how she believes in doing politics, Irani said she stayed and was in touch with people of the constituency for five years despite there was no guarantee that she would get the ticket again in 2019.

Asked to coin a catchy slogan on the lines of Mamata Banerjee's 'Maa Mati Manush' to woo the people of Bengal where the BJP has made major inroads, Irani said "a slogan is given by the party".

"I like the fact that you are hunting for headlines but this evening will not be about Smriti Irani but the ladies who will come upon the stage, we will leave the political potshots for another platform," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Congress Amethi Rahul Gandhi Devi Award
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp