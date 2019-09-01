JD(U) opposes exclusion of over 19 lakh people from NRC list

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal (United) on Sunday opposed the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

"The travesty of justice of great magnitude is happening in Assam over the NRC. Without questioning the motivation of exercise, the manner in which it was done has led to a great deal of injustice, confusion and neglect of human rights," Pavan Verma, JD(U) General Secretary and National Spokesperson told ANI.

He further said that there are genuine people who did not make it to the list, while those who have illegally immigrated are included in it. "Over 19 lakh have been excluded. What are you going to do with them? Will you put them in the detention centre?" Verma asked.

On several occasions, various parliamentarians had expressed dissatisfaction over the way NRC is being implemented in the state. The final list of NRC in Assam was published on August 31 and a little over 19 lakh people were shunned out of it.

At least three crore people were, however, found eligible for inclusion in the final list. Those who have been left out can appeal before the Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days.