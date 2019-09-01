Home Nation

Kingpin of bitcoin scam worth Rs 485 crore murdered

The deceased, Abdul Shakur, from Kerala, had formed a team which lured people to invest in crypto currency. 

Published: 01st September 2019 08:01 AM

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The kingpin of a bitcoin scam worth `485 crore, with roots in Kerala, has been killed by five of his associates here, a police official said on Saturday. The police have arrested five people associated with the murder and scam.

“The five arrested are from Kerala. They were a part of the racket run by Shakur. We have formed teams to arrest five more accused who are on the run,” Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun district said. 

After collecting crores, Shakur fled Kerala with his team. Once his associates realized that Shakur was lying about losses they tortured him at an isolated location in Dehradun and he died. Investigation revealed that the deceased had amassed around `500 crore from residents of different parts of Kerela, including Malappuram and Manjeri.

Anatomy of a murder 

Shakur told a teammate that he has lost the money to bad investments. His teammates suspected that he was lying. They tortured him and he died, Panicked they rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The team

Those arrested are Faris Mamnoon, Arvind C, Asif Ali, Suhail Mukhtar and Aftab Muhammad. Those on the run are Mohammad Ashiq, Yaseen Khan, Rihaab Ali, Arshad Khan and Amaan Khan.

