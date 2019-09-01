Man serving life sentence celebrates birthday inside Bihar jail with cake and mutton

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Four jail guards of Bihar's Sitamarhi jail were suspended after video of a notorious criminal celebrating his birthday went viral on Saturday evening.

The viral video of double murder-accused Pintu Tewary sent the entire prison and police departments into a tizzy.

In the video, Tewary, who is serving the life-term in connection with a case of double-murder of engineers of 2015, is seen cutting a cake along with many other inmates. He was seen relishing mutton and rice along with other inmates inside the jail.

Bihar: In a video birthday of a criminal, Pintu Tiwari (in black t-shirt), was seen being celebrated inside the premises of Sitamarhi jail. In the video, he can be seen cutting a cake, receiving presents from other inmates and having food with them. pic.twitter.com/8UWzTwBZLH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

According to Sitamarhi police, Tewary is a sharpshooter of north Bihar’s notorious Santosh Jha gang.

When asked about the incident, director-general of Bihar police Gupteshwar Panday told the media that an inquiry was ordered into the viral video by a team of officials of the prison department.